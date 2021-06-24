Daily News: Victoria Beckham Merges Labels, Dior’s Teeny Tiny It Bag, Virgil Abloh Pledges $380K Donation, And More!

After being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virgil Abloh — the Off-White founder, Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director, and Nike collaborator — is finally set to open his “Figures of Speech” exhibition and accompanying “Church & State” pop-up store at the The Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston. The installation, which has had other iterations at the MCA and High museums in Chicago and Atlanta, respectively, is a showcase of Abloh’s wide range of creative works. That includes anything from his Nike sneaker collabs to his Off-White and Louis Vuitton fashion collections, to his paintings, sculptures, and music artwork. Throughout the exhibit, you’ll find contemporary pieces like this rug — which Abloh says features one of the most negative reviews of his first clothing brand, Pyrex. Aside from the million other things he does, Abloh is also a music DJ, so you’ll finds elements of that aspect of his life, as well, at Figures of Speech. Of course there are sneakers. Array of Air is a collection of samples and prototypes from Abloh’s collaboration with Nike. There’s an Air Jordan 4 “Bred” that hasn’t been released that every sneakerhead and hypebeast would go wild for. And then there’s the Church & State pop-up shop, where you can buy items from Abloh’s Off-White brand, his art books, and merch made exclusively for the ICA Boston.