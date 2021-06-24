Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Daily News: Victoria Beckham Merges Labels, Dior’s Teeny Tiny It Bag, Virgil Abloh Pledges $380K Donation, And More!

By Julia Oakes
fashionweekdaily.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictoria Beckham merges brands, lowers prices to appeal to wider customer base. In light of making her offering more accessible to a larger audience, Victoria Beckham will merge both her namesake label and mainline collection into a single, more affordable line. The move comes after many other London-based designers have been incited to reconsider their business models in light of the pandemic. New strategies for sourcing and supply chain management were necessary in the reduced cost, which now averages at £550 per piece instead of £900. However, both Beckham and CEO Marie Leblanc de Reynies have ensured the quality of the new collection has remained consistent. As for the new offering, which will make its runway debut today with a Pre-Spring collection, the team also plans to relaunch footwear and leather goods. As for the future, Beckham plans to follow a traditional seasonal calendar.

fashionweekdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Rupaul
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Demna Gvasalia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Daily News#Dior Micro Bag#Men#Unicef Louis Vuitton#United Nations#Generation Unlimited#Summer Soir E#Destiny S Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Naomi Campbell Stars in Brand New Burberry Campaign

Naomi Campbell is once again lending her transcendental beauty to Burberry in what is, to her, a nod to her British roots and the distinctive style that has come about thanks to the British fashion scene. “Working with Burberry is [...] always such an honour. It’s a British institution and has been since it started in 1856 - in a way, you feel like you’re representing your country. I feel that British style and attitude always lead the trends. We don’t just wear it, we live it," said Campbell.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Victoria Beckham's controversial 'lucky' outfit seriously divides fans

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham is known for her immaculate style and enviable wardrobe, often stunning fans with her iconic fashion looks. It's no secret that the former Spice Girl's fashion is a regular hit with fans. As the glamorous star takes to Instagram on the daily to share snaps of her chic outfits amongst photos of husband David Beckham and her family, Victoria's fleet of dedicated fans rush to replicate her look with high street dupes.
TennisHello Magazine

Victoria and David Beckham's grand living room at London home unveiled

Victoria and David Beckham live in a £31million mansion in London's exclusive Holland Park area, and fans have been treated to a look inside the grand living room via their son Cruz's Instagram Stories. The 16-year-old shared a video to his social channel of him playing with the family's dog...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Continues Her Reign as Corset Queen in a Lace-Up Bodycon Dress

Megan Fox should consider auditioning for Bridgerton, because at this point, her corset outfit collection rivals that of all three Featherington sisters combined. About a week and a half after pairing a sheer corset top with workout leggings at Six Flags, the actress amped up the glam factor tenfold while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas with her equally as stylish boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. She wore a rose-gold midi dress that laced all the way up the sides and down the center of a bustier-style bodice. The undeniably sexy design hails from Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2003 ready-to-wear collection, and we're sure as hell glad she resurrected it from the archives.
Boston, MAWBUR

At The ICA, Virgil Abloh's 'Figures Of Speech' Offers Loaded Words

Those words, in bold black and electric green, are emblazoned at the entrance to the new “Figures of Speech” exhibit at the ICA. The phrase is designer Virgil Abloh’s shorthand way of describing two types of people on the planet. A “purist,” to Abloh’s thinking, is someone who has so...
Designers & Collectionsinputmag.com

Virgil Abloh’s funky Off-White kidswear is for mini hypebeasts

Off-White will soon offer hyped pieces for every family member, Virgil Abloh announced. Come Fall/Winter 2021, the label will launch its first kidswear collection including girls’ and boys’ clothing for children aged between 4 and 12 years old. “I often see images of Off-White consumers with their kids, dressing up their kids. I wanted to expand our roster and offer something from our world to these youngsters, too,” Abloh said of the launch.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Victoria Beckham's unreal glitter knee-high boots have Instagram obsessed

Victoria Beckham likes to keep her legion of Instagram fans up to date with her new drops from her fashion collection and her latest insights got us super excited. On Sunday, the mother-of-four posted a snap of her rocking a white maxi dress, complete with a vibrant goldfish print. She teamed the statement look with a pair of knee high, silver glittery boots from her forthcoming new collection. And we think you'll agree, they are pretty epic, don't you think?
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Image of a Duck-Covered NIGO x Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton Trainer Sneaker Surfaces

Trainer Sneaker designed by NIGO and Virgil Abloh. Expected to be part of the recently revealed collection, the latest take on the luxury fashion house’s popular sneaker is centered around an illustration of the “LV MADE” mallard duck. The upper of the shoe is constructed of smooth white leather marked with the illustrated duck, matching TPU elements and choice LV branding motifs in yellow. Finishing up the design is a pure white midsole marked with contrasting LV Monogram elements in dark green.
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

LOUIS VUITTON Fall Winter 2021.22 Spin-Off Collection by Virgil Abloh

Discover LOUIS VUITTON Fall Winter 2021.22 Spin-Off Collection presented with a fashion film starring the brand ambassadors and k-pop icons BTS directed by Jeon Go-woon, on July 7th, in Seoul. Designer Virgil Abloh created 34 new looks for the 41 look collection that echoes the brand’s FW21 ‘The Voyage’ collection. The collection explores diversity, inclusivity and unity. BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are wearing seven looks originally presented as part of ‘The Voyage’ collection.
Designers & CollectionsRochester Sentinel

Virgil Abloh: Off-White has matured

Virgil Abloh says his autumn/winter 2021 collection is "grown up". The fashion label's CEO debuted his upcoming line during Haute Couture Week in Paris, France at the weekend - with Bella Hadid walking the runway in a striking blue gown - and the fashion designer has admitted Off-White has matured since his last collection.
Visual Artinputmag.com

A first look at Virgil Abloh's ICA Boston art exhibit and pop-up shop

After being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virgil Abloh — the Off-White founder, Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director, and Nike collaborator — is finally set to open his “Figures of Speech” exhibition and accompanying “Church & State” pop-up store at the The Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston. The installation, which has had other iterations at the MCA and High museums in Chicago and Atlanta, respectively, is a showcase of Abloh’s wide range of creative works. That includes anything from his Nike sneaker collabs to his Off-White and Louis Vuitton fashion collections, to his paintings, sculptures, and music artwork. Throughout the exhibit, you’ll find contemporary pieces like this rug — which Abloh says features one of the most negative reviews of his first clothing brand, Pyrex. Aside from the million other things he does, Abloh is also a music DJ, so you’ll finds elements of that aspect of his life, as well, at Figures of Speech. Of course there are sneakers. Array of Air is a collection of samples and prototypes from Abloh’s collaboration with Nike. There’s an Air Jordan 4 “Bred” that hasn’t been released that every sneakerhead and hypebeast would go wild for. And then there’s the Church & State pop-up shop, where you can buy items from Abloh’s Off-White brand, his art books, and merch made exclusively for the ICA Boston.
New York City, NYhypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Debuts Virgil Abloh's FW21 Collection in NYC Residency

Ever since the Fall/Winter 2021 “Ebonics / Snake Oil / The Black Box / Mirror, Mirror” collection debuted on the runway back in January, there has been a huge amount of build-up online and IRL — even from Virgil Abloh himself who created the video Monologue 6. Now, LV has developed a pop-up residency in SoHo, New York, where the pre-launch of the FW21 collection can be seen and shopped.
Lifestyleinputmag.com

Virgil Abloh’s stunning Louis Vuitton skateboard set costs nearly $60,000

Louis Vuitton, keeping with its reputation of exclusivity and ostracizing the poor, has debuted two $2,660 skateboards. Exhibiting “masterful craftsmanship,” the boards feature Louis Vuitton branding on their decks, wheels, and screws to demonstrate the brand’s attention to detail (and attempt to justify the price). In its entirety, Louis Vuitton...

Comments / 0

Community Policy