Suffolk lawmakers approve measure to make horse farm an agricultural district

The Suffolk County Legislature has approved a measure adding a section of an Islandia horse farm to a county agricultural district. Lawmakers voted 13-1 on Tuesday to reaffirm a 2019 vote taken by the legislature to add the 1.7-acre section of Pal-O-Mine Equestrian to the district. The nonprofit farm, which totals 13 acres on Old Nichols Road, is home to horses, sheep and donkeys, and provides educational and therapy services to students, military veterans and disabled adults and children.