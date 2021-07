HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re starting off the new week with the same weather pattern we ended the last one with: Hot, humid and chances for storms in the heat of the day. We’ll likely start this Monday with some patchy dense fog, so be aware of that as you hit the roads. A stray shower or two could also possibly be around. We’ll see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered chances for showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs should climb into the mid-80s for most. Someone might try to make a run at the upper 80s if the rain holds off for a bit.