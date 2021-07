Going strong! Eric Johnson celebrated the seventh anniversary of his marriage to Jessica Simpson by sharing a ton of photos from their wedding. “Jessica, I love you,” the former NFL player, 41, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 6, alongside a carousel of never-before-seen pictures from their 2014 nuptials. “7 years into marriage and you still make me laugh just as hard as day one. I had fun yesterday celebrating us. Our kids bring us so much joy and they could not be luckier to have such a fiercely empowered, unique, beautiful mama. I love you, babe!!! Happy Anniversary!”