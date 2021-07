Even if you've never watched the show Beat Shazam, you've probably played some kind of version of it all by yourself. Have you ever heard a song at the grocery store and tried to identify it before whipping out your Shazam app? Been at a party that's playing a song you recognize but can't quite name? You'd try to figure it out before opening up Shazam. Imagine that, but a show, hosted by Jamie Foxx.