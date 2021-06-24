Targeting Jack Eichel doesn’t make sense for Ducks

Let me just get this out of the way now - I will not be happy if or, more likely, when the Buffalo Sabres trade captain Jack Eichel. All the signs point to a deal being made by general manager Kevyn Adams by the first day of the 2021 NHL Draft, which is three weeks from this Friday on July 23. Call me crazy, but I’m not in favor of trading away the best player on the team when he is only 24-years-old and is locked in for another five years on his contract.