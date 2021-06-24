Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Targeting Jack Eichel doesn’t make sense for Ducks

hockeybuzz.com
 18 days ago

As the Jack Eichel saga continues, one of the teams who seems to be consistently brought up as a potential landing spot for the talented center is the Anaheim Ducks. Obviously, Eichel is a legitimate top-line center who’s still just 24 years old and has another five years remaining on his contract. A scenario where a player like this is available doesn’t come around very often and as a result, teams should be lining up to present monster trade packages to the Buffalo Sabres.

hockeybuzz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Comtois
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Jack Eichel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benshelley 20#Hockeybuzz Ducks#The Anaheim Ducks#The Buffalo Sabres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
Yardbarker

Rangers reportedly had preliminary trade talks for Sabres captain Jack Eichel

If Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel is traded this summer, he could end up remaining in New York. According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the New York Rangers have had preliminary talks with the Sabres regarding Eichel's availability. Brooks notes it's unclear if Rangers general manager Chris Drury is performing due diligence or seriously interested in acquiring Eichel.
NHLPosted by
Audacy

OPINION: Preparing for the end of Jack Eichel's Sabres career

Let me just get this out of the way now - I will not be happy if or, more likely, when the Buffalo Sabres trade captain Jack Eichel. All the signs point to a deal being made by general manager Kevyn Adams by the first day of the 2021 NHL Draft, which is three weeks from this Friday on July 23. Call me crazy, but I’m not in favor of trading away the best player on the team when he is only 24-years-old and is locked in for another five years on his contract.
NHLchatsports.com

Mystery continues if New York Rangers are in or out on Jack Eichel

Things have been really quiet on the Jack Eichel front regarding the New York Rangers. It’s basically been that way since Forever Blueshirts learned on May 21st that their interest in him cooled. Over the last few weeks there has been tons of chatter regarding a Jack Eichel trade. Here’s...
NHLzonecoverage.com

Marco Rossi Is the Only Untouchable Prospect In a Jack Eichel Trade

We’re quickly approaching an intrigue-filled offseason for the Minnesota Wild. General manager Bill Guerin will have to navigate expansion, the draft, and high-profile contract negotiations, all while finding a way to get better. The most logical way to do that is filling the massive crater that is the Wild’s center...
NHLtalesbuzz.com

Rangers interested in Jack Eichel’s condition in early talks

The Rangers have displayed increased interest in scoping out Jack Eichel’s medical condition and have had preliminary talks with the Sabres regarding his availability, The Post has been told by several sources – but it is unclear whether general manager Chris Drury is simply performing due diligence or is seriously interested in dealing for the Sabres’ disenchanted center.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel, Seth Jones, Cale Makar, and more

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: Again, the Jack Eichel rumors seem to just never go away. The Buffalo Sabres forward reportedly has not seen his medical records looked at by the New York Rangers. Buffalo wants to wait to release his records as Eichel may just need surgery after all.
NHLbleachernation.com

Report: Blackhawks Have No Interest in a Trade for Jack Eichel or Involving Kirby Dach

The Chicago Blackhawks have been in the news for a multitude of reasons in the past month and a half. Most of them bad, like the sexual assault, abuse, and harassment allegations and lawsuits levied against the team and former video coach Brad Aldrich. Some of them puzzling, like the trade rumors surrounding Duncan Keith. Even some being joyful, like Jonathan Toews announcing his return to the team.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Why Flames trading for Jack Eichel is little more than a pipe dream

By now it’s clear Brad Treliving has been given the vote of confidence by ownership to continue building the Calgary Flames. A big part of his mandate this summer most certainly revolves around effecting significant change to a once-promising roster heading in the wrong direction last season. Whether that involves trading just one, or several, of his core pieces, the pressure is squarely on the eighth-year GM to re-shape and re-invigorate his lineup.
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Agent: Jack Eichel, Sabres near agreement for neck treatment

The Buffalo Sabres and captain Jack Eichel may finally have reached common ground regarding the next steps for treating Eichel's herniated disk in his neck. "We have definitely been communicating with the team and we are heading towards a resolution," Eichel's agent, Peter Fish, told The Athletic via email on Thursday.
NHLchatsports.com

POLL: Do You Trade Jack Eichel?

There are a whole lot of Jack Eichel trade rumors and proposals out there, and there are arguments to be made for trading him or keeping him, and if you do trade him, how much is enough to get back and will you be able to get fair value with his ongoing neck (and some might add attitude) issues.
NHLchatsports.com

Jack Eichel says it ‘would be pretty cool’ to play for hometown Bruins

If Sabres star center Jack Eichel ends up on the trade market, the Bruins could be in a good situation to land him. In an interview with Boston 25’s Sara Underwood that aired Friday, Eichel, a North Chelmsford native, wasn’t shy about giving his thoughts of a potential homecoming. “Yeah,...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Could the Sabes, Jack Eichel still reconcile?

Jack Eichel remains the biggest name on the trade market and will remain as such until he is dealt. Or not dealt? The Athletic’s John Vogl spoke to both sides and found that GM Kevyn Adams and Eichel’s agent had a long, productive meeting on Wednesday. Eichel’s camp believes that...
NHLreviewjournal.com

Could the Golden Knights trade for Buffalo’s Jack Eichel?

The Golden Knights continue to be one of the teams linked to a trade for Buffalo’s Jack Eichel, which isn’t a surprise considering their ambition and need for high-end talent at the center position. Acquiring the injured Sabres captain is a complicated endeavor this offseason for any team, let alone...
NHLsandiegogulls.com

2021 NHL Draft: Anaheim Fun Draft Facts

Note: This story originally ran on AnaheimDucks.com on July 8, 2021. The 2021 NHL Draft will mark the first time the Ducks select third overall in franchise history. It will also be the first top-5 selection in 16 years since selecting Bobby Ryan second overall in 2005. The Ducks have...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

What would the Minnesota Wild have to trade to get Jack Eichel?

As the inevitability of a Jack Eichel trade looms, what would the Minnesota Wild have to give up to get him?. Recently, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams talked about the future of the team without mentioning Jack Eichel. With a lingering disagreement over the handling of his neck injury, which he has not had surgery for yet by the way, Eichel will be traded and it may happen soon.
NHLchatsports.com

Friedman: “My guess is” Calgary discussing Eichel with Sabres

In Friday’s edition of “31 Thoughts,” Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman speculated the Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights are all involved in discussions with the Buffalo Sabres regarding potential deals for star centre Jack Eichel. Friedman mentioned the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers as teams...
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Potential Destinations for Jakub Voracek

Another name has been added to a growing pool of veteran players that are likely to be moved this offseason. The most recent addition is Philadelphia Flyers winger Jakub Voracek. With Philadelphia looking to clear cap, they’ve discussed moving on from Voracek. He has three years left on his contract at an average of $8 million a year. He’s been a relatively consistent player for Philadelphia, scoring at least 20 goals in seven of his ten seasons with the team. But he’s currently 31 and coming off his lowest point total since his rookie season. Despite that, there are still some teams who can risk his cap hit and hope he returns to form for the 2021-22 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy