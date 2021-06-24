Heilind Electronics Expands Sensor Offering with Sensata-Cynergy3 Temperature Sensors
Sensata-Cynergy3 provides an extensive range of wired and wireless temperature sensors. Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Sensata-Cynergy3, recently added the manufacturer’s temperature sensors and transducers to its extensive sensor portfolio. Sensata-Cynergy3 provides a cost-effective replacement to traditionally wired temperature transducers, offering the...www.chron.com