CHRISTMAS IN JULY SALE: The Corner Shoppe located at Cornerstone Community Church, 570 3rd Ave., N. Troy will have a Christmas In July sale July 8 through July 29. Our huge inventory of clothing for the entire family is on sale. Visit our other departments- books, toys, home decor, housewares, arts and crafts, and jewelry. Hours are 9 am to noon every Thursday and Saturday. For more info: 518-235-3851.