Finally, a Pair of Shorts That Can Do It All - Spanx's Water-Resistant Shorts Just Restocked

Scouting Report: These exercise shorts could be worn out to dinner if need be. They’re comfortable, moisture wicking, and are linerless (which means no wedgies!). A few weeks ago, a friend asked me why I wasn’t wearing shorts, despite it being 80 degrees and humid. “Because it’s impossible to find a good pair for men,” I said. I stood by this statement—it is definitely harder than it needs to be, mainly because so many things can go wrong with shorts—the cut can be strange, there can be too many pockets, not enough, or they aren’t deep enough, the lining can get in the way, the list goes on. Well ladies and germs, if you feel the same way, I have good news: I’ve found what I think are the best shorts around.