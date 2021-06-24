Cancel
Finally, a Pair of Shorts That Can Do It All - Spanx's Water-Resistant Shorts Just Restocked

By Maya Gandara
In Style
 18 days ago

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Denim shorts have, and always will be, a staple. But if you're ready to step out of your typical baby blue comfort zone, let Spanx's best-sellers welcome you with open arms. We're referring to the Sunshine Collection, a trio of comfy, pull-on shorts that seek to rival all others in your wardrobe.

Jennifer Garner
Reese Witherspoon
Kourtney Kardashian
