Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

State police arrest Townshend woman suspected of driving while impaired, evading police, resisting arrest

Posted by 
Vermont Digest
Vermont Digest
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4xmh_0aeQT75200
(Vermont State Police)

By Sanchali Singh

(TOWNSHEND, Vt.) Vermont State Police announced on Thursday that a woman was arrested earlier this week who had an active arrest warrant for a prior DUI charge and was potentially driving again while impaired.

State police said they were flagged down on Wednesday after a motorist saw several individuals arguing and fighting in the Riverbend Market parking lot in Townshend.

When troopers arrived, they were notified of a fleeing vehicle, pictured above and driven by a woman “who had created a large disturbance and was suspected of being impaired,” police said in a statement.

Troopers were able to determine that the driver was 64-year-old Elizabeth Dery, who had an active warrant and a civilly suspended license.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 30, near the Route 35 intersection in Townshend, but Dery fled to her nearby residence and tried to evade troopers.

Police were able to arrest Dery as she began to enter her home and charged her with suspicion of DUI, disorderly conduct, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

Troopers are looking for information from all the possible victims at Riverbend Market, as some had left the scene before they could return. Anyone who witnessed Dery’s behavior from this incident can contact Sgt. Ryan Wood of the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Vermont Digest

Vermont Digest

678
Followers
180
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the latest breaking news from around the Green Mountain State, including sports, politics and local breaking stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Townshend, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Vermont State Police#Riverbend Market#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 4

Community Policy