State police arrest Townshend woman suspected of driving while impaired, evading police, resisting arrest

(Vermont State Police)

By Sanchali Singh

(TOWNSHEND, Vt.) Vermont State Police announced on Thursday that a woman was arrested earlier this week who had an active arrest warrant for a prior DUI charge and was potentially driving again while impaired.

State police said they were flagged down on Wednesday after a motorist saw several individuals arguing and fighting in the Riverbend Market parking lot in Townshend.

When troopers arrived, they were notified of a fleeing vehicle, pictured above and driven by a woman “who had created a large disturbance and was suspected of being impaired,” police said in a statement .

Troopers were able to determine that the driver was 64-year-old Elizabeth Dery, who had an active warrant and a civilly suspended license.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 30, near the Route 35 intersection in Townshend, but Dery fled to her nearby residence and tried to evade troopers.

Police were able to arrest Dery as she began to enter her home and charged her with suspicion of DUI, disorderly conduct, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

Troopers are looking for information from all the possible victims at Riverbend Market, as some had left the scene before they could return. Anyone who witnessed Dery’s behavior from this incident can contact Sgt. Ryan Wood of the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.