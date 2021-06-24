‘Among Us’: Innersloth Dev Team Burned Out After Game’s Success
Among Us rapidly became one of the most popular games in the world. Over 10 million players own the game on Steam, 3.2 on Switch, and many more own the free-to-play edition on their mobile devices. That being said, such an explosive surge in popularity can be difficult to maneuver for a small team like Innersloth. In fact, the Among Us dev team has explained that they’ve been feeling burnout when it comes to the game.www.cheatsheet.com