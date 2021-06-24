Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Among Us’: Innersloth Dev Team Burned Out After Game’s Success

By John Wolfe
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Among Us rapidly became one of the most popular games in the world. Over 10 million players own the game on Steam, 3.2 on Switch, and many more own the free-to-play edition on their mobile devices. That being said, such an explosive surge in popularity can be difficult to maneuver for a small team like Innersloth. In fact, the Among Us dev team has explained that they’ve been feeling burnout when it comes to the game.

www.cheatsheet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
65K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Dev#Mobile Devices#Korean#Forest#Burnout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Video GamesGamasutra

Konami and The Medium dev Bloober Team partner to create new games

Konami Digital Entertainment has signed a strategic partnership with The Medium developer Bloober Team to create games based on existing and new properties. In a short press release, Konami said it has been looking to collaborate with "highly regarded development partners" on a variety of projects, but noted it still intends to create its own games in-house.
RetailComicBook

Among Us: New Physical Collector's Editions Announced

Maximum Games has announced several new physical Collector's Editions for the popular video game Among Us in partnership with developer Innersloth, Dual Wield Studio, and Robot Teddy. There are three flavors of Maximum Games' physical editions: Crewmate, Impostor, and Ejected. Each includes more items than the last and gets progressively more expensive, with the Among Us: Ejected Edition being the top-of-the-line model for $89.99. Notably, these physical additions are for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. The last will, as expected, play just fine on the Xbox Series X|S as well.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Dev Criticises Sony’s Handing Of Indie Games, Says He’d Love To Get His Titles On Xbox Game Pass

In an eye-opening Twitter thread, one indie developer has shared his negative experiences with Sony over the years and the hoops he's had to jump through to promote his games. Iain Garner, the co-founder of publisher Neon Doctrine, put together a lengthy Twitter thread about "Platform X", which he claims is "a very successful console and does not have Games Pass". He later responded to a comment that it's not Nintendo, so let's be honest - it's PlayStation.
Video GamesGamespot

Just Cause Dev Explains Why It's Bringing New Game Contraband To Xbox Game Pass

Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios is bringing its next game, Contraband, to Xbox Game Pass on day one, and now the studio has elaborated more on that decision. CEO Pim Holfve told GI.biz that it "made a lot of sense" to work with Xbox on the game "because of the grandness of [the project]." He added, "It's not a concept we would pitch to every publisher."
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Among Us collector’s editions revealed for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox

Innersloth is partnering with Maximum Games to release three different collector’s editions of Among Us on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Among Us developer Innersloth has announced that console owners can look forward to three physical collector’s editions of its popular social deduction game. Earlier...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Nintendo Switch OLED’s New Dev Model Features More RAM For Game-Testing

It turns out that games running on the new Nintendo Switch OLED model have no idea if they are running on anything other than the current (standard) model. According to a report by Digital Foundry earlier today, developers are finding it difficult to use the existing development models to specifically test the new (and larger) OLED display. Nintendo has acknowledged the problem and will hence be releasing a new development model to make it easier for developers to test their games on the new Switch OLED model.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Among Us physical game editions release dates tragically late for gifts

If you know someone who loves Among Us and you’re looking FAR in advance for the perfect holiday gift this year, InnerSloth has your back. They’ve created several versions of the game Among Us with discs and physical boxes and everything that’ll make the entire situation a much more physically gift-friendly experience. The products are called “Among Us – Ejected Edition”, “Among Us – Imposter Edition”, and “Among Us – Crewmate Edition.”
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact and MHA’s success shows a significant shift in RPGs in the US mobile games market

Genshin Impact, an action–adventure role-playing game released in September 2020 by MiHoYo has been a popular name amongst the masses. Boasting a sprawling open-world system and unique character switching mechanics Genshin Impact has become one of the largest role-playing games ever gathering up to $1 billion in revenue during its first 6 months being released. Without a doubt, Genshin Impact becoming one of the biggest game releases for the recent dates would set the scene for the next big game releases for role-playing games. Well, in this article, we look at how this has put a direct impact on the rise of action RPGs in the US mobile games market.
Video GamesGamezebo

Update – Every Apple Arcade Game of 2021 Played and Rated

The best thing about Apple Arcade is that there are just so many games to sink your teeth into. The worst thing about Apple Arcade is that there isn’t enough time in the day to take a bite out of all of the games on offer. Which is why we’ve created this list breaking down what you can expect from every new game to hit Apple’s subscription gaming service this year.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Among Us Servers Are Down, Innersloth Says

Innersloth is reporting that Among Us servers are down for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, leaving people unable to play the popular social deduction game. Among Us is a game that's all about a team of players working together to accomplish a series of tasks leading to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy