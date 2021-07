Metro Atlanta's transit service MARTA is extending its rail and bus service for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. Rail service begins at 4 a.m.PLEASE NOTE NEW TIME: At 5 a.m., the south end of Buckhead Station will close for the race. Use the pedestrian bridge exit on the north end of the platform and walk to the starting area near Lenox Road/Buckhead Loop.The Atlanta Streetcar will run from 8:15 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.