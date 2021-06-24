REMINDER: Paid on-street parking begins July 1; event paid parking begins May 11

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – On July 1, paid on-street parking begins in the downtown area. Currently, downtown paid parking is delayed because of COVID-19 impacts. Payment kiosks are in place and will become operational on July 1. A map of the downtown footprint is available here. There are 34 payment kiosks located throughout the downtown area. Kiosk photos are posted here.

On May 11, paid event parking resumes. Signs will indicate each paid event parking lot.

Please see details below on paid parking options.

Paid parking Downtown

Begins July 1.

Enforcement days: Monday – Friday.

Enforcement times: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

No paid parking on weekends.

Mon. – Fri: on-street rate will be $1 per hour.

Mon. – Fri.: off-street rate will be $1 per hour.

$5 is the maximum rate per day in off-street spaces.

Monthly leases available for off-street parking. Call 910-222-0302 to request a lease. Rate: $50 per lease.

Mon – Fri. at Franklin Street Parking Deck: 1st hour of parking is free.

$5 is the maximum rate per day at the Franklin Street Parking Deck.

Following the start of paid downtown parking the goal is to educate everyone on compliance. During the two-week grace period following July 1, warning notices will be issued to those not complying with paid downtown parking. Tickets and penalties will not be issued.

Event Paid Parking

Begins May 11.

Located in off-street parking lots.

Event parking rate is $5.

Signs will indicate event parking.

Parking Resources

Visit Parkfayettevillenc.com to see all parking facilities, parking enforcement rules and to learn how to use a pay station. Download the Park Mobile app to pay fees, skip the kiosk and to avoid returning to pay stations. Call 910-222-0302 with parking questions.

The Transition Process

“We appreciate the patience of downtown visitors as we transition to paid on-street parking,” Assistant Public Services Director Lee Jernigan said. “Our goal is to focus on education and compliance during our two-week warning period. The City and our vendor, Park Fayetteville, will continue to monitor operations during the transition to determine if any adjustments need to be made. Visitors can provide feedback through the Park Fayetteville website, parkfayettevillenc.com.”

City leaders hosted a Zoom session to discuss paid parking with downtown merchants and stakeholders on March 29.

###