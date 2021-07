The Erie Western Port Authority is who's responsible for these signs popping up in the bluffs of Bayview and Lincoln Ave. They read, "No Mowing Beyond This Point". They were installed in June, according to Brenda Sandberg at the Erie Western Port Authority. This has homeowners in the area upset because many feel it blocks the view of the bay. So many people are upset at this, a Facebook page called Save the Bayview was created to spread awareness of this issue. Over 350 people are following this page, with many reminiscing on the times where you could see the water. Sandberg, the Executive Director for the Port Authority understands the frustrations many have with the view.