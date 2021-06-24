Behind the Scenes: On the Hunt for the Real Ghislaine Maxwell
By now, the story of Jeffrey Epstein is well known. When the accused sex trafficker died — officially ruled a suicide by hanging in his jail cell almost two years ago — the public was left baffled alongside victims that were denied justice. There seemed to be much more to the story than the satisfaction of one man’s carnal needs. What about the mystery of his money, videotapes, rumors of spies and blackmail, and boldface names deleted from court records?www.nhregister.com