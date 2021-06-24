Cancel
'Parks and Recreation': Nick Offerman Cried When He Read the Script for This Episode

By Amanda Mullen
Ron Swanson may be one of the most stoic characters from Parks and Recreation, but the actor who plays him is more in tune with his emotional side. Nick Offerman isn’t afraid to admit he cried on the set of the show on multiple occasions. That’s to be expected during milestones, like the last day of filming. However, Offerman even teared up when he read the scripts for certain episodes — including season 3’s “Go Big or Go Home.”

