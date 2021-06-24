‘Parks and Recreation’: Nick Offerman Cried When He Read the Script for This Episode

For fans of Marvel who like to get their hands on every possible piece of behind the scenes information, the arrival of the full script for the WandaVision pilot online must be like Christmas and Birthdays arriving in the middle of Thanksgiving. With the show hoping, and being tipped, for Emmy glory, you can now see exactly where it all began for Wanda and Vision in their strange and at first inexplicable contained world of Westview by reading the complete shooting script for the initial episode of the series.