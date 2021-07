When Sha’Carri Richardson starts talking, the declarations are grand. “Talent is talent. If you got it, you go fast.”. Her performances have been just as bold. Richardson, 21, could claim to be America’s fastest woman after winning the 100 meters at the U.S. track and field Olympic trials last month in Oregon, drawing attention for her speed, outspoken nature and billowing orange hair in homage to her athletic hero. Her time of 10.86 seconds instantly made her a gold medal favorite at the Tokyo Olympics that begin this month, mostly because it was not even the fastest she has run this year.