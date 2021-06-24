Cancel
Prince William County, VA

Prince William schools name new associated superintendent

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William County Public Schools has appointed Catherine Porter-Lucas as a second associate superintendent for middle schools. Porter-Lucas, who has been principal of Gainesville Middle School since 2014, joins William Bixby, who also serves as an associate superintendent for middle schools. Porter-Lucas and Bixby will provide support and direction to the 17 county middle schools, as well as Porter and Pennington traditional schools.

