Prince William schools name new associated superintendent
Prince William County Public Schools has appointed Catherine Porter-Lucas as a second associate superintendent for middle schools. Porter-Lucas, who has been principal of Gainesville Middle School since 2014, joins William Bixby, who also serves as an associate superintendent for middle schools. Porter-Lucas and Bixby will provide support and direction to the 17 county middle schools, as well as Porter and Pennington traditional schools.www.insidenova.com