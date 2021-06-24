Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

JPMorgan bringing back employees to office regardless of COVID-19 vaccine status

By New York Post
FOXBusiness
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan Chase is ready to bring employees back to the office even if their vaccine passport isn’t stamped. In a memo obtained by the New York Post that was sent to US employees late Wednesday, the mega-bank laid out new guidelines for getting people back to a "regular schedule" in the office by July 6.

www.foxbusiness.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Health And Safety#Jpmorgan Chase#The New York Post#Jpm Jpmorgan Chase Co#Wsj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Health
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Businessktwb.com

Analysis: JPMorgan, Goldman bet on tech to crack UK consumer market

LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are taking on a consumer finance market many outsiders have tried and failed to crack: Britain. The two are testing the UK market to see if their U.S. retail brands, Chase and Marcus, can be rolled out globally. The challenge, analysts say, is scraping some business from customers who are entrenched with local providers.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Goldman weighs raising base salaries under pressure from rivals: report

Goldman Sachs is considering whether to raise salaries for junior investment bankers to compete with rivals on Wall Street, as younger staffers have complained of experiencing burnout from long hours worked during the pandemic, when financial markets were exceptionally busy. Investment banks have traditionally given out hefty performance-based bonuses, but...
MarketsFOXBusiness

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs to kick off earnings week

JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are both set to release their second quarter earnings on Tuesday, the first two of several major U.S. banks slated to issue their April-through-June results this week. Bank of America and Wells Fargo will roll out their Q2 results on Wednesday, and Morgan Stanley will...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean companies offer employees COVID-19 vaccines at work

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's large manufacturing employers have received permission from the country's health authorities to administer COVID-19 vaccines at in-house clinics, hoping to speed up inoculation of their employees. The inoculation plans come amid the South Korean government's push to ramp up vaccinations after a slow...
Minneapolis, MNkvrr.com

Minneapolis Fed mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis is requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. “We recently announced to our 1,100 colleagues at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis that we are instituting a new policy requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of August as a condition of continuing employment” President and CEO Neel Kashkari said.
RestaurantsFOXBusiness

McDonald’s owners offer tuition, child care to lure burger flippers

McDonald’s Corp. owners are adding emergency child care and other benefits, as many U.S. restaurants are struggling to hire enough workers to run their businesses. U.S. franchisees of the burger giant aim to boost hourly pay, give workers paid time off and help cover tuition costs to draw enough workers and improve the Golden Arches’ image as an employer. McDonald’s corporate parent said it is making a multimillion-dollar investment to back the franchisee efforts. Franchisees own 95% of the chain’s roughly 13,450 U.S. stores.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

YB Ventures to bear total cost of Covid-19 vaccination for employees

KUALA LUMPUR (July 5): YB Ventures Bhd has pledged to absorb the entire cost of Covid-19 vaccination for its 600 employees, including local and foreign operational workers in its manufacturing plant in Kulai, Johor. The tiles manufacturer and information technology group said it is facilitating the vaccinations through the Ministry...
Public Healthhbr.org

How to Develop a Covid-19 Employee Vaccination Policy

Employers grappling with the issue of whether to require their workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as well as other infectious diseases may benefit from the process that Houston Methodist, an academic medical center comprising eight hospitals in Houston, used to make that decision. On March 31, 2021, we mandated...
Public Healthabc11.com

Rise of COVID-19 Delta variant brings mask question back, even for the vaccinated

Nearly all the staff at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health are vaccinated against COVID-19. Yet they are all still wearing masks to work. These researchers, who are among the most well-versed in the tricks of the coronavirus, aren't taking any chances. They're advising the rest of the country and the world to be similarly careful as strains like the Delta variant arise and spread.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

Make The Right Decision About Bringing Employees Back To The Office

The global pandemic has brought leaders a steady barrage of unfamiliar challenges. The one consuming most attention now regards decisions around bringing employees back to the workplace. It is easy to imagine a leader turning to a google search to understand the best practice for this circumstance. Performing that search and reviewing its results suggest these leaders will learn two things: Employees would rather quit than come back to the office, and employees are just as – if not more – productive at home as they are at work. These two assertions make it clear that a leader who orders a return to the workplace is simply asking for trouble. Headlines like the one from Business News Daily that decries "Working from Home Increases Productivity" and from Bloomberg declaring "Employees are Quitting Instead of Giving Up Work From Home" seem to leave little room for interpretation. Unfortunately, nothing about people and work is so cut and dried.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Analyst slams Fed over inflation expectations: Powell 'way off the plot'

Fitz-Gerald Group chief investment officer Keith Fitz-Gerald joined FOX Business' "Varney & Co." to discuss the Federal Reserve and inflation. He argued that Jerome Powell is "way off the plot" after he predicted that prices would "reverse over time." KEITH FITZ-GERALD: The right corporations have pricing power because this is...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Putnam Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
Businessnewsbrig.com

Goldman execs reportedly split on hiking pay for junior bankers

Higher-ups at Goldman Sachs are reportedly locked in a fierce debate over whether to cough up more compensation for junior staffers, even as rival banks hike pay packages amid complaints of sweatshop-like working conditions. Some top managers at Goldman fret that they’ll lose talent to competitors like JPMorgan, which last...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Swiggy elevates Phani Kishan as co-founder

Jul. 12—BENGALURU — Foodtech major Swiggy has elevated long-time employee Phani Kishan Addepalli as its co-founder, company chief executive Harsha Majety told employees in an internal memo on Monday. Addepalli has been one of the early employees of the Bangalore-based food tech company, joining the team in March 2015. "This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy