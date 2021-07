He-Man fans are gearing up for the debut of Masters of the Universe: Revelation on Netflix next month. The much-anticipated animated reboot of the classic 1980s cartoon, as helmed by Kevin Smith and featuring an all-star voice cast, promises to be a more mature, textured take on the beloved franchise. All the hype surrounding the show just proves how much interest there still is in the IP. And it looks like Netflix wants to capitalize on that by expanding the He-Man universe into live-action once again.