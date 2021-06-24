Cancel
Elation in Spain as Balearic Islands join UK’s Covid green list

The Guardian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe easing of restrictions on UK travellers heading to the Balearics has prompted elation among officials and businesses in the islands, even as an outbreak of 394 coronavirus cases among Spanish students who had recently travelled to Mallorca highlighted the risks of opening up. On Thursday, Britain’s transport secretary, Grant...

www.theguardian.com
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Spain reimposes PCR test requirement for British tourists travelling to Balearics

British tourists travelling to Ibiza and Mallorca will now need a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination to visit, just days after the islands were placed on the “green list” for travel.Last month, Spain axed all entry restrictions for British visitors as it sought to recharge its battered tourism industry.In last Thursday’s traffic light travel update, the Balearic Islands – which include holiday hotspots Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca –were placed on the UK’s green watchlist, meaning travellers from there could enter Britain quarantine-free following a holiday.However, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said today it would reimpose the testing...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Which holiday islands could be added to the green list?

International leisure travel from England resumed on 17 May under a traffic light system in which countries are classified as green, amber or red, according to the perceived risk of travellers importing new cases of Covid-19 into the UK.Green countries carry the lightest restrictions: no quarantine, but passengers will need to take one pre-departure and one post-arrival test when travelling back to the UK. Arrivals from red list countries must enter hotel quarantine for 11 nights at their own expense, while amber list arrivals must self-isolate at home for 10 days and take three tests (one pre-departure, two post-arrival).The government...
EuropePosted by
Forbes

E.U. Countries Tighten Restrictions On U.K. Visitors As Merkel Demands Ban

Just as the U.K. finally added some viable tourist destinations to its rather sorry-looking green list of countries, E.U. countries continued on Monday to increase restrictions on U.K. visitors. This is due to the rise in Delta variant cases in the U.K. On Monday, 28 June, the U.K. recorded over 22,000 cases of Covid-19, with the majority being the Delta variant which originated in India.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel news - live: Balearics, Malta and Madeira join green list as Spain tightens entry restrictions

The latest traffic light changes have come into effect, with Madeira, the Balearics and Malta joining the green list as of 4am on 30 June.It means UK arrivals from these territories won’t be required to isolate, but they will need to take a day two PCR test.Six countries including Tunisia and the Dominican Republic have also joined the red list today, which mandates 11 nights of hotel quarantine. The 56-country-strong list includes holiday hotspots the UAE and Turkey.The traffic light changes come as European holiday nations are tightening travel curbs on British arrivals.From today, Malta will only accept fully vaccinated Britons, which applies to everybody aged 12 and above. Portugal, meanwhile, demands quarantine from unvaccinated UK arrivals.From Friday, Spain will require a negative PCR test taken with 48 hours from all UK arrivals who haven’t completed a full course of vaccination. Read More New Spanish entry rules to come into force from FridayCan I travel to Ibiza this summer and what are the rules?Which Covid tests do I need to travel?
LifestyleBBC

Balearics, Malta and Madeira move to green travel list

A group of holiday hotspots have been added to the international green list. From 04:00 on Wednesday, travel to Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands is allowed without having to quarantine. Passengers arriving from those destinations are only required to take a Covid test on day two of their return.
Public Healthwhbl.com

Germany lists all of Spain as COVID-19 risk area- ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has declared all of Spain a coronavirus risk area, the foreign ministry said on Friday, meaning that tourists and returning Germans must present a negative test to avoid quarantine. The move, which includes the popular Balearic and Canary islands, will take effect on July 11. Spain’s...
Lifestylepymnts.com

Spain’s TravelPerk Snaps Up UK’s Click Travel

TravelPerk, provider of business travel and expense management, is acquiring Click Travel, a specialist in corporate domestic travel, for an undisclosed amount, Avi Meir, CEO and co-founder of TravelPerk, said in a blog post on Tuesday (July 6). Click Travel’s entire 150-person workforce is joining the TravelPerk team. Click Travel’s...
Worldnitravelnews.com

Secret Spain: Five Balearic gems to discover this summer

From picturesque stretches of golden sand to historic landmarks, the Balearic Islands are dotted with picture-perfect sights and breathtaking landscapes. Despite being one of Europe’s most popular summer holiday destinations, the islands of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera offer many undisturbed, hidden gems to be discovered by visitors this summer.
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

Government launches Balearic Islands safety campaign

The British consulates in Palma and Ibiza, together with the Balearic government, have launched a joint tourism campaign. The scheme encourages young British holidaymakers to “Stick with your Mates” and have a holiday to remember, rather than one to forget. The campaign is part of a drive to advise British...
Worldwhbl.com

Spain’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain reported 12,563 new coronavirus infections and 28 deaths on Friday, up from 12,345 cases and eight deaths on Thursday, as cases continue to spike mainly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Health ministry data shows daily increases this week are at their highest level since...

