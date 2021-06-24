Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Wye Oak, 'Its Way With Me'

krcu.org
 18 days ago

Jenn Wasner has gifted us with beauty in abundance this year. Earlier this spring, she released the sublime Flock of Dimes album Head of Roses, which would've been a sufficiently cathartic experience on its own. But then, last month, she followed that with a soothing new Wye Oak single, "TNT." And now, we've been given another essential entry in the storied discography of her band with Andy Stack. Best played on repeat, "Its Way With Me" is a sublime reflection on self-control and surrender. Over a repetitive guitar pattern, Wasner exhales meditations on agency and acceptance, offering grace for all to hear.

www.krcu.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenn Wasner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discography#Self Control#Flock Of Dimes#Tnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Portland, ORopb.org

Helado Negro — “Gemini and Leo”

Musician Rogerto Carlos Lange drops his sixth feature-length recording, “Fall In,” as Helado Negro on Oct. 22 via 4AD. The first single off that album is the funky “Gemini and Leo.” The song features instrumental work by Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and Zenizen’s Opal Hoyt, which propels the track with delicate jauntiness while Lange lyrically paints the picture of a couple immersed in a cosmic connection. It’s a great addition to any summertime playlist.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The Album Leaf reimagined 2nd LP w/ James McAlister & others; hear “Vermillion (JMJL Rework)”

Ambient/post-rock vet The Album Leaf, aka Jimmy LaValle, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his sophomore LP, 2001's One Day I'll Be On Time, the album that inspired Sigur Ros to take him on tour as support, launching his career in earnest. He worked with James McAlister (solo artist and longtime collaborator of Sufjan Stevens and Aaron Dessner) and members of his live band to reimagine the album, and the result, One Day XX, is due out September 17. "My first thought was, 'oh this song is on guitar, let's do it on the synth, or this song is on the Rhodes, let's do it on something else,' but more than that, I wanted to give these songs a new sense of space and depth, to see how far we could go and wide we could get," LaValle says.
Musicxpn.org

Listen to Twin Shadow on the Indie Rock Hit Parade

To celebrate the release of his new self-titled album, George Lewis Jr. aka Twin Shadow called in to the Indie Rock Hit Parade to chat with host Eric Schuman. Twin Shadow discusses the technical side of recording and self-releasing an album during a pandemic, how he wound up making a guest appearance on Xiu Xiu’s latest record, and the inspiration behind his single “Johnny & Johnnie.” Listen to the full interview below, and give the new album a listen, too!
Tennismxdwn.com

Album Review: Half Waif – Mythopoetics

For Nandi Rose’s aptly named fifth album, Mythopoetics, the dream-pop singer recounts tales of past lives and the re-shaping of reality for a project that feels simultaneously minimalist and multi-layered. Collaborating with film composer Zubin Hensler for the album, a frequent collaborator of Rose’s, the duo intended on creating an album of minimalism with an emphasis on the acoustic and stripped-back. Instead, the pair ended up creating something more akin to something they dubbed “a texturally diverse and kaleidoscopic sonic universe.”
Musicedmidentity.com

N3WPORT Plucks at Our Heartstrings with an Alluring Mix

N3WPORT shows off his unique style and spins up a melodic bass mix that takes listeners on a journey through a deep range of emotions!. If you have been searching for high-energy tunes that equally pull at your heartstrings look no further than N3WPORT. The Washington D.C.-based producer is a rising star in the melodic and future bass realm and has been honing his craft since releasing remixes of The Cranberries’ “Zombie” and Twenty One Pilot’s “Stressed Out”. Last year, N3WPORT dove into the studio and released an astounding 16 tracks including official remixes for Judah & The Lion, WE ARE FURY, William Black, and Outwild, as well.
Musicthis song is sick

Flight Facilities Unveil ‘The Ghost’ Remix EP Ft. Gerd Janson & ABSOLUTE.

The iconic Aussie duo, Flight Facilities, have now pretty much become a household name since they first debuted back in 2009. The pair have been taking this year by storm and are already back with an official remix EP of their most recent release, “The Ghost,” which features two unique edits from Gerd Janson and ABSOLUTE.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Comings & Goings: Steakhouse returns, taqueria on its way

After being closed for more than 15 months, D Street Steakhouse reopened on Thursday. It has dinner hours: 5 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. The restaurant at 113 D St. closed under COVID restrictions in March 2020 and remained shuttered until now. When I called the restaurant on Thursday,...
Musicvanyaland.com

Icona Pop and VIZE collaborate with a bang on ‘Off Of My Mind’

Don’t look now, but next spring we’ll be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Icona Pop’s breakout hit “I Love It.” Since that epic arrival, the Swedish pop duo have released a seemingly-endless line of electro bangers, and their latest arrived Friday (July 9) in “Off Of My Mind,” a new collaboration with German DJ/producer duo VIZE. It’s a vertical tune full of that recognizable Icona Pop energy, and suffice to say, we love it.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Omar Apollo Shares New Single "Go Away"

The last release from Indiana-bred artist Omar Apollo was 2020's Apolonio. The album served as his debut project and featured appearances from Ruel and DMV bred entertainer Kali Uchis. He preceded the EP with the singles "Stayback," "Kamikaze," "Dos Uno Nueve (219)," and "What U Around." In his first release...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Ric Robertson Debuts New Single “Sycamore Hill”

North Carolina musician Ric Robertson has quietly built a reputation as a chameleon-like creative over the years. He’s played backup as a touring bandmate for everyone from Rhiannon Giddens to The Wood Brothers, he has learned non-musical vocations like filmmaking, claymation, and puppetry. Alongside it all, though, he’s also crafted his madcap songwriting style. Pulling from a mix of jazz, funk, country, and folk Robertson carves his own lane with an alluring playfulness that is all his own. Nowhere is that combo more apparent than on his upcoming full-length record, Carolina Child.
Worldaquariumdrunkard.com

The Lagniappe Sessions :: Yuma Abe

Lagniappe (la ·gniappe) noun ‘lan-ˌyap,’ — 1. An extra or unexpected gift or benefit. 2. Something given or obtained as a gratuity or bonus. Following an extended amount of time at home during the global pandemic, Tokyo-based singer-songwriter Yuma Abe was struck with a bout of inspiration. Away from his day job fronting the band Never Young Beach, Yuma found the space needed to conjure up Fantasia, his first solo album, out now digitally via his own imprint Thaian Records, and released on vinyl this fall via Temporal Drift. While Fantasia has echoes of his band’s classic tunefulness, Yuma on his own strikes a much more subdued and introspective tone, both in his lyrics and the understated instrumentation. For his Lagniappe Session, Yuma cites influences and inspirations, including Devendra Banhart, who toured with Never Young Beach in Japan and contributes guitar to Fantasia, and Haruomi Hosono (Chu Kosaka’s former bandmate and frequent collaborator), who has become a mentor of sorts, offering his services as a mixing engineer on the album. Yuma on his selections, below.
Musiccaliforniarocker.com

Review: Jakob Dylan Seeks Healing with New Album ‘Exit Wounds’

When The Wallflowers established themselves as principal players in the post-grunge pop-rock emergence, they were met with praise, awards, and a horizon teeming with great expectation and talent. This was the high note upon which the outfit took hiatus nearly a decade ago. Today, Jakob Dylan has taken hold of...
Musicedmidentity.com

Sam Feldt and Sam Fischer Drop Summer Music Video for “Pick Me Up”

There’s a soothing presence from Sam Feldt and Sam Fischer when they teamed up for a new beautiful summer tune, “Pick Me Up.”. Since first breaking onto the scene, Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt has become defined by his tunes that are perfect for summer days spent by the pool or while dancing with friends under the night sky. Defined by tracks found on his album Sunrise to Sunset, as well as his singles like “Post Malone” with RANI and rework of “Show Me Love,” if there’s someone who has embraced the sunny vibes it’s him. Now, Sam Feldt has teamed up with Australian singer/songwriter Sam Fischer to create another jam dubbed, “Pick Me Up.”
Theater & Dancexpn.org

Catherine Moan drops hypnotic new song “Drop It”

Catherine Moan ushers you to a dream world on her new song, “Drop It!,” mixing the haze of electro-pop into an alcohol-addled party anthem. The follow up to her cover of Depeche Mode’s “Fools,” the Philly area artist wears her 80s influences on her sleeve for the third single from her upcoming album, Chain Reaction, which will be out via Born Losers in September.
Corvallis, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

Record Store Day’s B Side

Here we go again, Corvallis, the second scheduled Record Store Day drop is coming up and you won’t want to miss it. We. covered the last drop in June, and we’re back for another go ‘round the turntable. Record Store Day — usually held in April and November — is...
MusicMetalSucks

Iron Maiden Invite Fans to “Belshazzar’s Feast”

Iron Maiden have released a new video in which singer Bruce Dickinson, wearing a shirt for “Belshazzar’s Feast,” invites fans to that very event:. “July the fifteenth. Rain or shine, heaven or hell, man or beast, you’re invited to Belshazzar’s Feast. But your mum can’t come!”. The video all but...
Musicedmidentity.com

Mport Lays Down ‘Electric’ and Wobbly Sounds on New EP

Mport delivers an epic display of weird and wonky sounds in his latest EP Electric, out now on Dirty Monkey’s imprint 19k. For those who have not yet heard the name Mport, now’s the perfect time to change that. A staple in Denver’s bass music scene, this producer has an ear for those tasteful, weird dubstep sounds and he’s shown that as he graced venues with filthy sets that’ll leave listeners jaws on the floor. His latest EP Electric, which is out on Dirt Monkey’s label 19k, is the perfect example of what this artist is truly all about.

Comments / 0

Community Policy