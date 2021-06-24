Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Vistas, 'Young Forever'

krcu.org
 18 days ago

Right as the world was locking down last year, the Scottish band Vistas began its long, glorious campaign to overwhelm the world with sunny power-pop uplift. In hindsight, the group's wonderful debut album, Everything Changes in the End, might have been too buoyant for the times, so it's coming back for another round: What Were You Hoping to Find? comes out Aug. 20. In the album's newest single, "Young Forever," singer Prentice Robertson overcomes fear and doubt via the hopeful promise of new love — a blast of optimism that finally, at long last, suits the times.

www.krcu.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vistas#Young Forever#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
EntertainmentState College

The Forever Purge

All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end. (1 hr 43 min)
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

Memories Are Forever

Memories are intertwined with emotions (pleasant or painful). Memories can compensate for painful emotions in the present, but they can also interfere with adaptive solutions. In psychotherapy the therapist needs to be sensitive to a patient's emotions and memories. Shtisel is a fictional depiction of a Haredi Israeli family. There...
Music2dopeboyz.com

Dave B. Drops ‘Vista’ EP

It’s been over a year since the Seattle artist released a project (you can thank the panoramic for that), but follow-up to 2020’s Delicate has arrived in the form of his Vista EP. A six track affair, the project – “made with much love and care, for you” – includes...
MusicAOL Corp

Goldie Hawn, 75, is ‘forever young’ in playful beach video

Goldie Hawn is living out her "Mamma Mia" dreams. The 75-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her splashing around the water in Skiathos, Greece, with Abba's hit song and a beautiful Greek landscape in the background. "Can't stop, won't stop dancing," Hawn captioned the...
Musicedmsauce.com

Rain Man, Pete Cho, and Rebecca Brunner Get Personal On Bittersweet Single ‘Over It’

Chart-topping dance DJ and music producer Rain Man has collaborated with artist Pete Cho on his newest single ‘Over It.' The bittersweet dance-pop single is a reflection on defeating a difficult period in life and a celebration of getting past a challenging year that many people have experienced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rain Man’s infectious beats are complimented nicely by Pete Cho’s signature sound, and listeners will enjoy Rebecca Brunner’s masterful vocals. The track is sure to be a summertime anthem for fans of dance and EDM. Bursting with inspiration, Rain Man remains in control of this music-filled second wind in his career. We can't wait for his story to evolve further and expect great things from the Chicago native.
RelationshipsAZFamily

Finding Forever: Meet Cerue

Sixteen-year-old Cerue has big dreams, and she's looking for a family that can give her love, attention, and stability as she does everything she can to achieve her goals. (Sponsored by 72sold.com)
Rock MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Mother Mother

We had the pleasure of interviewing Mother Mother over Zoom video!. Canadian Alt-rockers Mother Mother recently released their internationally anticipated new album INSIDE, the band’s eighth career album and first for Warner Records. The 14-track song cycle was written and recorded during lockdown and speaks to the isolation of the times and yet each of the songs shine with an infectious optimism.
Capon Bridge, WVHampshire Review

'Forever changed'

CAPON BRIDGE — It’s nearly impossible to hear the words “The River House” and not think about director Jo Murray. She’s seen TRH through its conception, through the expansion of programs, facilities and, yes, a global pandemic. And now, after 5 years at the helm, she’s moving on to the next chapter of her career.
SocietyPost-Searchlight

The 4th of Forever

The 4th of July is a very important date to my family for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, we celebrate the founding of our country which has given our family generations of opportunity and success. We celebrate those ancestors in our family that fought to secure that freedom we all cherish and occasionally take for granted.
Musicwypr.org

Lyndsey McKenna

From a sun-drenched spot outside Electric Lady Studios, Jack Antonoff and company perform intimate revisions of songs from their forthcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. Harry Styles: Tiny Desk Concert. ,. The former One Direction singer gave a charming performance of "Watermelon Sugar," "Adore You" and other...
Religionnewswatchman.com

Forever an optimist in an imperfect world

I watch my little grandson who is almost three-years-old, and it’s amazing how fast he is learning about life. He’s happy when he has his way, but when he’s told no or stop, he bows his head and sticks out his lower lip. How many of us are like this?...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

John Stein: Serendipity

Guitarist John Stein's Massachusetts-based trio strides in with charm and confidence on Serendipity, a frame of mind that prevails throughout an album whose name was inspired by a concert-that-wasn't but eventually was, thanks to live-streaming, during a massive and deadly global pandemic. That concert, planned for an outdoor venue in New Bedford, was derailed by Covid-19 but later moved indoors to the city's Art Museum, where the trio performed for an audience of one, sound engineer John Farrell, who taped and edited the video. Listening to the concert at home, while doing chores, Stein became aware that the soundtrack alone would be worth releasing, and Neal Weiss at Whaling City Sound agreed.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
Movieslosfelizledger.com

Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre

LOS FELIZ—The Vista Theatre in Hollywood might be re-opening in December with a new, famous owner, according to a report yesterday. Director Quentin Tarantino told actor and podcaster Dax Shepard yesterday that he has purchased the single-screen movie house at Sunset and Hollywood boulevards. “I’ll announce one thing here that...
Public Healthstreetsensemedia.org

Pandemic is Done Forever

Things gettin’ better. Things is step by step comin’ back together. And I always pray that things will get back to normal, so we can be able to do our activities that we was doing before. I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to do activities like movin’, that kids will...
Entertainmentthevistapress.com

City Of Vista News

The Piano Men: The Music of Elton John & Billy Joel (July 6), Lamb’s Gospel Cabaret (July 8) and Yachtley Crew (July 9) are all headed to The Moonlight Amphitheatre for a week full of concerts. Get tickets while they last. Read More. Free Movie in the Park: The Croods...
Societyamericanancestors.org

Forever in our hearts

One of my brick walls for many years has been trying to determine when my maternal great-grandmother Tessie Freundlich died and where she was buried. She is the mother of my maternal grandfather, Alfred Schild. I never met my grandfather, as he died a few years before I was born. His lineage was always a bit of a mystery as we were not in touch with relatives over the years. I have made some great progress on identifying their immigrant lines back to Eastern Europe. The family emigrated to America during the 1880s, when many of the pogroms were occurring.
Petswpsdlocal6.com

Forever Home Friday: Shirley

This week's pet of the week is a sweet pup named Shirley. She is an 2-year-old lab/terrier mix that has a very sweet, loving personality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy