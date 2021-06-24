Vistas, 'Young Forever'

Guitarist John Stein's Massachusetts-based trio strides in with charm and confidence on Serendipity, a frame of mind that prevails throughout an album whose name was inspired by a concert-that-wasn't but eventually was, thanks to live-streaming, during a massive and deadly global pandemic. That concert, planned for an outdoor venue in New Bedford, was derailed by Covid-19 but later moved indoors to the city's Art Museum, where the trio performed for an audience of one, sound engineer John Farrell, who taped and edited the video. Listening to the concert at home, while doing chores, Stein became aware that the soundtrack alone would be worth releasing, and Neal Weiss at Whaling City Sound agreed.