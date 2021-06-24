Richmond mayor calls for resignations of council members for the misuse of public funds

Photo by: Sascha Ditscher/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

(RICHMOND, Calif.) On Wednesday, Richmond Mayor Tom Butt called for the resignation of two city council members Butts says misused public funds to conduct an investigation into allegations that the mayor manipulated zoning decisions to benefit his architectural firm, KTVU reports.

Butt issued the accusations as part of his email newsletter against City Manager Laura Snideman and City Attorney Teresa Stricker for exceeding the spending limit specified in the city charter.

Snideman can legally approve the additional spending without consulting the city council.

"I have lost all trust and all faith in both the city manager and the city attorney," Butt said.

Butt went on to say that he added an additional item to the council’s June 29 meeting calling for both Snideman and Stricker to be fired. "If that is not effective, I will consider other resources."

The calls for resignation by the mayor stem from accusations made by the council members that during Butt’s 20-year stint on the city council and being elected mayor in 2015, used his influence to steer zoning regulations to benefit his architectural firm, Interactive Resources Inc.

Butt alleges that Snideman authorized the use of $45,000 to investigate the claims against Butt. The city manager is only authorized to spend $10,000 as authorized under the city charter.

In addition, Butt asserted that Snideman violated state law as she had no right to use public funds to investigate the mayor and that third-party contracts require mayoral approval.

"The secret investigation directed by the city manager and condoned by the city attorney is ongoing, and the violations and illegal expenditures of public funds continues," Butt said.

Streaming video of city council meetings and agenda information can be found here . The Richmond City Council meets every first, third and fourth Tuesday every month.