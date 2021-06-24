CT Officials Begin Discussion About Sale of Recreational Marijuana in Their Towns
Some Connecticut towns and cities are already beginning to formulate studies about how and where recreational marijuana will be sold in their communities, if at all, in 2022. The town of Prospect, Connecticut, a 10-minute drive east of Waterbury, has already made up their mind. Prospect Mayor Robert Chatfield told News Times that the Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously to rule out the sale of recreational cannabis in Prospect.i95rock.com