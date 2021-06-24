CT Officials Begin Discussion About Sale of Recreational Marijuana in Their Towns

It's the town where you live, the town that you shop in, and the town you call home, but do you know anything about the history of your town?. Most people love the town that they live in. They have developed close friendships, they know the best places to eat, send their kids to schools within the town, and participate in many of the towns activities. But if asked, how many of these people could tell you what came before? Or how and why the history of the town has shaped it to what we now see today?