Adi Dhandhania, Bally’s Corporation’s Senior Vice President of Strategy and Interactive, recently said, “we are very excited to have achieved yet another milestone with the expansion of our mobile sports betting platform in Iowa. As a state that has embraced legalized sports betting since 2019, Iowa was an attractive market for Bally Bet. Bally’s currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, and Bally Bet will be linked to an awesome loyalty program with rewards at these casinos and affiliated hotels and restaurants.