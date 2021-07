Running a Ferrari is an expensive business, especially if it goes wrong, but we look at a new scheme to quell such fears. Now, at last, I get the fuss about Ferraris. I’ve just driven my first manual example, a 360 Spider, on a favourite road. I’d assumed the gearbox, with its long indents, would be a chore and the clutch too heavy. Wrong: the sprung lever was perfectly aligned for the next shift and the clutch pleasantly light. The suspension would be stiff and the ride brittle, I reckoned. Wrong again: it was supple and comfortable. I had no doubts about the 3.6-litre V8 engine. It would howl viscerally as the revs soared to the 8500rpm redline. It did.