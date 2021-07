Came up on my home page that NCAA Board of Directors will vote Wednesday on an interim provision to allow any NCAA school to utilize the NIL on July 1, 2021. In other words this would eliminate Clemson from having to wait until July 1, 2022, to begin to utilize the recently passed South Carolina state law. Without this provision, those schools in states where the law has not been passed, or with a delayed implement date, would be at a disadvantage in recruiting their 2022 class.