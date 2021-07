CMT’s Campfire Sessions is a great way to see some of your favorite country artists in a whole new way. You won’t find any glitz or glamor here. The artists aren’t recording in a studio or rocking a massive stage. Instead, as the name implies, they sit around a campfire and perform acoustic versions of songs. Sometimes, they will perform their own songs. However, in the fifth episode, which aired last week, a selection of artists came together to do covers around the campfire. Trisha Yearwood was among those artists.