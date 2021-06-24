Cancel
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin adds cat and dog dual-wielding after surpassing one million copies sold

Cover picture for the articleThe farming sim and action-RPG hybrid from Edelweiss and Xseed, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, officially crossed the one million units sold milestone earlier this month. Such a fruitful reaping is worthy of celebration, and that’s just what the team at Edelweiss has done by releasing an update for the game that allows players to carry both their dog and cat at the same time! This how-did-we-live-without-it feature is joined by updated AI for Sakuna’s dog, which will now rush to greet her when she returns home from her adventures.

