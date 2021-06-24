Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin adds cat and dog dual-wielding after surpassing one million copies sold

Since the beginning of the pandemic, retro video game prices have gone through the roof with classic Pokémon, Zelda, Mario, and pretty much every other first party Nintendo franchise, selling for ten times what they were going for just a year prior. Some believe the incredible rise in prices was due to the isolation people have endured during the pandemic, driving them to purchase nostalgic games from their youth. Others think that Wall Street investors are snatching them up as a long term investments. Whatever the reason, retro game collecting is quickly becoming a hobby for the super rich, which was made ever-so-apparent during a recent gaming auction held by the folks at Heritage Auctions.