Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

‘Insecure’ Star Tristen J. Winger Talks ‘Growing Up Black’ in Los Angeles and Becoming Thug Yoda

By khal
Complex
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re anything like me, you can spend an absurd amount of time running back one-liners from a dope character on a series that may have nothing to do with the actual plot. That’s been my relationship with Tristen J. Winger, aka Thug Yoda from HBO’s Insecure (which is ending with its fifth and final season). The series, which beautifully highlights not just the city of Los Angeles, but Black Los Angeles specifically. It’s something that isn’t lost on Winger, who was born and currently lives in South Central Los Angeles: “The very first thing I saw that represented my neighborhood correctly and in a beautiful way was Insecure,” Winger told Complex. “It doesn’t just paint one version of South Central L.A.” Winger’s Thug Yoda can just be written off as the hilarious super Blood who lives near Issa, but honestly, he gets into some really deep thoughts, showcasing that there’s truly more to South Central than what you might see in the news.

www.complex.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crenshaw, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Raquel Robinson
Person
Jay Ellis
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ray J
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Kendrick Sampson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Central Los Angeles#Hbo#Complex#Growing Up Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicComplex

Steven Victor Shares Apparent Title on Pop Smoke’s Upcoming Project

Pop Smoke’s manager, Steven Victor has shared what appears to be a title on the late rapper’s forthcoming album. Victor and Pop Smoke’s other manager, Rico Beats have been teasing the album’s release for some time, but have remained tight-lipped about possible features. Before the rapper’s second posthumous album arrives on Friday, fans can now get a sneak peek of what’s to come. Posters have been hung up around New York City and Los Angeles that contain QR codes to snippets from the project. All fans have to do is open Snapchat and point the camera on the poster to access the QR code.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Suzzanne Douglas, ‘The Parent ‘Hood’ star, dead at 64

CNN — Suzzanne Douglas, an accomplished stage and screen actress who starred “Tap” and the television series “The Parent ‘Hood,” has died, her representative told CNN in a statement on Wednesday. She was 64. “The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas,” her publicist...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Once Recalled Hilarious Story Thinking He Was a Real Cop

After spending years portraying a cop on the popular CBS television series NCIS: Los Angeles, Eric Christian Olsen sometimes has a hard time getting out of character. The 44-year-old sat down for an interview with Conan O’Brien on his show back in 2017. In the hilarious interview, the two talk about how once you play a cop for so long, it’s almost like you become one.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Snaps Stunning Pics of Wife and Babies Posing in Front of Gorgeous Lake

Eric Christian Olsen of NCIS: Los Angeles fame and his family are true Outsiders, and these latest lake-bound shots serve as brilliant proof. “Walking in the ☁️☁️ with @thisisthegreat_ photos by @ericcolsen,” Sarah Wright Olsen posts to her official Instagram. Within, we see her and the couple’s two adorable children living their best life.
MoviesETOnline.com

'Boyz n the Hood': Reflecting on the Film’s Impact 30 Years After Its Release

Thirty years ago, young director John Singleton changed the face of cinema with the release of his groundbreaking first film, Boyz n the Hood. New York City had Do the Right Thing, care of Spike Lee. But outside of West Coast rap lyrics, Boyz n the Hood was one of the first dramas to dive into the lives of Black families living in South Central LA. Starring Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett and Cuba Gooding, Jr., Boyz n the Hood tells the story of a young man battling the temptations around him, and how his father's love steered him in the right direction. The film features breakout performances from Ice Cube, Morris Chestnut and Nia Long, and contains an early glimpse at the greatness of Regina King.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Is a ‘Jet Lagged Baby’ in New Selfie Showing Love to Her Favorite Team

Taking time away from the set of her hit CBS series NCIS: Los Angeles, Daniela Ruah is showing her support for her favorite soccer team. “A jet-lagged baby, my hometown hoody, and a live stream of the game… LET’S GO PORTUGAL!” Daniela Ruah writes in the caption. The snapshot features Ruah posing in her Portugal team hoodie and balancing her laptop on her leg while lounging with one of her adorable kiddos.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Michael B Jordan And Lori Harvey Daughter Of Steve Harvey Relationship Timeline!

Feeling the love. Ever since Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship through Instagram, the pair has persistently professed their love for each other. The mannequin confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged pictures on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night Lights alum posted darkish and grainy pictures with Harvey that appeared as in the event that they have been about to kiss. The Tennessee native additionally posted snaps of her new boyfriend on the identical location with an emoji coronary heart caption.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
Hawthorne, CAHipHopDX.com

Inglewood Rapper Murdered On Instagram Live For Allegedly Dissing Nipsey Hussle Mural

Hawthorne, CA – Another rapper has reportedly been murdered in what has evolved into a consistent and disturbing trend over the past year. According to KCAL 9 News, a 21-year-old man, who has been identified as rapper Indian Red Boy (real name Zerail Dijon Rivera), was shot multiple time while he was sitting in his vehicle at the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue in Hawthorne on Thursday afternoon (July 8).
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Phylicia Rashad's Ex-husband Ahmad Rashad's Stunning 5th Wife Is 32-Years-Younger Than Him - Meet Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz

Ahmad Rashad, the ex-husband of actress Phylicia Rashad, is married to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz, who is younger than him by 32 years. Find out more about the latter. American actress Phylicia Rashad's ex-husband Ahmad Rashad is happily married to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz. Ahmad, an American sportscaster, has had quite a journey when it comes to marriage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy