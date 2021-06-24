‘Insecure’ Star Tristen J. Winger Talks ‘Growing Up Black’ in Los Angeles and Becoming Thug Yoda

If you’re anything like me, you can spend an absurd amount of time running back one-liners from a dope character on a series that may have nothing to do with the actual plot. That’s been my relationship with Tristen J. Winger, aka Thug Yoda from HBO’s Insecure (which is ending with its fifth and final season). The series, which beautifully highlights not just the city of Los Angeles, but Black Los Angeles specifically. It’s something that isn’t lost on Winger, who was born and currently lives in South Central Los Angeles: “The very first thing I saw that represented my neighborhood correctly and in a beautiful way was Insecure,” Winger told Complex. “It doesn’t just paint one version of South Central L.A.” Winger’s Thug Yoda can just be written off as the hilarious super Blood who lives near Issa, but honestly, he gets into some really deep thoughts, showcasing that there’s truly more to South Central than what you might see in the news.