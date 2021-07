Morgan Lewis issued the following announcement on June 23. “Creating a culture of opportunity for women to rise and lead has always been a central component of our workplace culture. In a time when concerns are heightened about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the future of women, we are proud that women are represented at the highest levels of our firm management and practice, and of our significant investment in the next generation of women leaders,” Firm Chair Jami McKeon said. “We are honored to be included in this list of law firms who are making diverse and inclusive workplaces a priority.”