Ellicottville, NY

Ellicottville Championship Rodeo

WKBW-TV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ellicottville Championship Rodeo is taking place July 1st - July 4th. John Kent, owner Ellicottville Rodeo, says an IPRA (International Professional Rodeo Association) sanctioned rodeo and they get over 500 cowboys from all over the world competing in their arena for big prize money. He says it is excitement for the whole family if you have children or you don’t have children and if you like animals, they have a lot of them there. They have a lot events taking place and the show lasts 2:40, and there is lots of food as well as an adult tavern. They will also have fireworks.

www.wkbw.com
City
Ellicottville, NY
#Cowboys#Animals#Ellicottville Rodeo#Ipra#Ellicottvillerodeo Com
