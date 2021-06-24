Unscathed by Covid, shipping delays and naysayers
WaveCel, a Time magazine 'best invention' honoree, is putting its groundbreaking bike helmet technology into new products.www.bizjournals.com
WaveCel, a Time magazine 'best invention' honoree, is putting its groundbreaking bike helmet technology into new products.www.bizjournals.com
The Portland Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/portland