All 21 Delicious Food and Drink Vendors at Rochesterfest 2021

July. 31 days of the mid-part of summer. Generally in the Northland, July is the month we can depend on for warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Recreationally, it's the month that many people spend outdoors - at the beach, at the lake, or anywhere that the warm weather and temperatures call them. From a work standpoint, it's the month of the year that many in our part of the country try to cram in as much of those outdoor chores as possible. And for farmers and those that raise crops and livestock, the month of July brings the hay season and everything that goes along with it. And if we're being honest - it's also when we start to see the first of the back-to-school sales and ads. That's why it's good to have some holidays and celebrations to help pass the time - as we set our sights on enjoy the warmer weather.