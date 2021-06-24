Mary J. Blige Gives Fans a Glimpse inside with “My Life” Documentary Film.

While the world watched hippies dancing in the mud at Woodstock, over 300 thousand black people gathered in Harlem for the Soul Music Festival. In the new film, “Summer of Soul”, the festival is seen for the first time. In his producing and directorial debut, Amir “Questlove” Thompson brilliantly tells the story of six weeks in the Summer of 1969, of the Harlem Cultural Festival. At a time of incredible unrest, the festival provided black Americans a moment in time to find comfort, safety, freedom, and healing in the music.