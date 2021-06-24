Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Mary J. Blige Gives Fans a Glimpse inside with “My Life” Documentary Film.

By Danielle Sanders, Interim Managing Editor
Posted by 
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown for her soul-stirring lyrics and vocals that communicate the feelings and thoughts of a generation, Mary J. Blige gives fans a front-row seat in the revealing documentary film “Mary J. Blige’s My Life.” Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth follows Mary J. Blige as she celebrates the 25th anniversary of the iconic 1994 “My Life” LP. Just as raw and honest as her lyrics, Mary J. Blige shares details from her journey as a teen living in the projects to fame that shot her to superstardom.

chicagodefender.com

Comments / 0

Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
822
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Blige
Person
Andre Harrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Depression#Rolling Stone#Time#My Life#Amazon Prime Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Chicago Defender

“Summer of Soul” is a Brilliant Reminder of the Healing Power of Music.

While the world watched hippies dancing in the mud at Woodstock, over 300 thousand black people gathered in Harlem for the Soul Music Festival. In the new film, “Summer of Soul”, the festival is seen for the first time. In his producing and directorial debut, Amir “Questlove” Thompson brilliantly tells the story of six weeks in the Summer of 1969, of the Harlem Cultural Festival. At a time of incredible unrest, the festival provided black Americans a moment in time to find comfort, safety, freedom, and healing in the music.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Black Music Month Event To Showcase Top Chicago Vocalists From The Voice and America’s Got Talent.

Overflow Coffee, newly relocated in the former building of historically acclaimed Vee-Jay Records, extends its rich history by hosting the return of Overflow After Dark, a music series that will round out Black Music Month featuring top Chicago vocalists D. Lylez best known as a contestant from NBC’s The Voice and Sharon Irving from NBC’s America’s Got Talent as well as Billboard Top 20 Artist Jessica Love as Emcee. The event will take place on Saturday, June 26th -7pm-9 pm (doors open at 6:30 pm). Ticket Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Comments / 0

Community Policy