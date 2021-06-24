Mary J. Blige Gives Fans a Glimpse inside with “My Life” Documentary Film.
Known for her soul-stirring lyrics and vocals that communicate the feelings and thoughts of a generation, Mary J. Blige gives fans a front-row seat in the revealing documentary film “Mary J. Blige’s My Life.” Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth follows Mary J. Blige as she celebrates the 25th anniversary of the iconic 1994 “My Life” LP. Just as raw and honest as her lyrics, Mary J. Blige shares details from her journey as a teen living in the projects to fame that shot her to superstardom.chicagodefender.com
