Star Trek star Jonathan Frakes stars in new PUBG advertisement

By Chad Porto
Cover picture for the articleJonathan Frakes took his talents to the world of PUBG and video games. Jonathan Frakes got to flex his “hosting” skills once again for a PUBG video game commercial, shot in the same manner as Frakes’ old Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction series. For those who need a refresher, Beyond Belief was a television show where Frakes would tell the viewers stories of mysterious events, played alongside reenactments. At the end, Frakes would present a question, was it a real story or fake?

