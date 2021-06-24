Cancel
Astro Bob: Astronomers discover giant comet from deep space, plus see Strawberry Moon

Cover picture for the articleAstronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein made a singular discovery while searching through images from the Dark Energy Survey. They came upon a comet, now called C/2014 UN271, that turned out to be something special. When first photographed in October 2014, it was 2.7 billion miles (4.3 billion kilometers) from the sun — beyond the orbit of Neptune.

