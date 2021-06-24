Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Behind the Scenes: On the Hunt for the Real Ghislaine Maxwell

By Nina Burleigh
SFGate
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, the story of Jeffrey Epstein is well known. When the accused sex trafficker died — officially ruled a suicide by hanging in his jail cell almost two years ago — the public was left baffled alongside victims that were denied justice. There seemed to be much more to the story than the satisfaction of one man’s carnal needs. What about the mystery of his money, videotapes, rumors of spies and blackmail, and boldface names deleted from court records?

www.sfgate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Maxwell
Person
John Kiriakou
Person
Les Wexner
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Cia#British#Rolling Stone#Christian#Cia#Peacock#American#Czech#Bulgarian#Swanned
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Dozens of documents about Ghislaine Maxwell’s personal affairs will be made public, judge rules

A federal judge ruled on Thursday that dozens of documents belonging to Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and her personal affairs must be made public in the next two weeks.The documents contain information pertaining to Ms Maxwell’s finances and her relationship with the Clintons, according to a Daily Mail report.Among the set of documents US District Judge Loretta Preska asked to be released to the public in the next two weeks are ones that reveal Ms Maxwell’s efforts to quash requests from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who sued Ms Maxwell for defamation, to obtain her...
PoliticsOk Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyer Believes She Should Be Freed Following Bill Cosby Release Due To Alleged Promise Prosecutors Made To Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer believes she deserves the same treatment as Bill Cosby. As OK! previously reported, Cosby saw his 2018 conviction overturned on Wednesday, June 30, after serving almost three years of a three to ten-year sentence. In 2018, he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault and convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Fact Check-Marina Abramovic, Lady Gaga and Ghislaine Maxwell are not related

A meme making the rounds on social media baselessly claims that Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate, is the “biological aunt” of pop star Lady Gaga. The social media posts connect Gaga and Maxwell without any evidence. They say that Serbian artist Marina Abramovic (erroneously referred to as Marina “Ambromivic” in the posts) is actually a man in disguise: the late Michael Maxwell, son of late Robert Maxwell (Ghislaine Maxwell’s father). They say Michael Maxwell fathered Lady Gaga.
TV & VideosGreenwichTime

Ghislaine Maxwell Is Subject of New True-Crime Podcast From Audible

Audible, Inc. has announced a new true-crime podcast series, Chasing Ghislaine, which will investigate the decades-long saga of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. Hosted by journalist and New York Times bestselling author Vicky Ward, Chasing Ghislaine will premiere July 15th and conclude just before Maxwell’s trial for her alleged...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump discussed pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell: book

Former President Trump considered issuing a pardon to Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell shortly before leaving office, according to a new book from author Michael Wolff. Business Insider reported Tuesday that Wolff wrote in his new book "Landslide" that Trump took a "sudden interest" in Maxwell's case. "Has she said...
POTUSAOL Corp

Chris Cuomo calls Fox News a 'disgrace' for not informing viewers that Tucker Carlson shouldn't be taken seriously

On Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, Chris Cuomo railed against Fox News for not warning viewers not to take Tucker Carlson seriously. This was in response to baseless claims Carlson made a night earlier, stating that FBI operatives organized the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Cuomo pointed to a defamation lawsuit involving Carlson that Fox won last year by arguing that no reasonable person would take him seriously.
U.K.Posted by
Page Six

Not in my palace! As king, Charles will not let grandson Archie be prince: report

Prince Harry’s son Archie will never become a prince under his grandfather’s plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, a new report said. Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, is determined to limit the number of key royals in an effort to appease his future subjects — who he believes don’t want to pay for a bloated monarchy, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.
CelebritiesJackson County Pilot

George Perry sponsored in 12-step programs Robert De Niro assurance anniversary

Donal Logue, who is my complete angel acquaintance and knows me … we assurance anniversary other. So we started writing. … And it acquainted like abandon for me. I capital to acquaint bodies that sometimes you get complex with the amiss crowd. Sometimes you get heartbroken. And it’s not your fault. There are bodies who are burst out there. I was broken. I had four admirable wives and I anticipate they all anticipation it was their fault. It wasn’t. They were great. I was broken. It was me.
Public SafetyPosted by
Q97.9

America’s First Serial Killer Was Born in New Hampshire

There's a first for everything. First man on the moon, the first person to milk a cow, the first person to fly a plane, the first person to win Survivor. And, of course, the first dude to murder a bunch of people. That dude happened to be New Hampshire-born, Herman Webster Mudgett who later changed his name to H. H. Holmes.
MoviesDaily Beast

Oliver Stone’s Crackpot JFK Conspiracy Movie Is a Hilarious, Head-Spinning Mess

One of the many films playing in Cannes this year is a Romanian movie called Intregalde, in which three young workers traveling from Bucharest are led (literally) down the wrong path by an old man claiming he is taking them to a sawmill. The path eventually becomes a dirty track and their car sinks into a great big muddy bog, and finally two people turn up who inform them that the old man is demented and the sawmill has been out of operation for years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy