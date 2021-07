Sister Wives star Janelle Brown and Meri often seem at loggerheads and fans saw a couple of instances in Season 15 where that became evident. However, her issues with Kody and Meri go back a long way. Plus, it seems that some TLC fans believe their issues with each other spill over to Janelle’s daughter, Maddie Brush. Did you know that at one stage, Kody’s second wife moved away from the family over Kody and his first wife?