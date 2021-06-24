Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Alachua, Western Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Alachua; Western Alachua SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL ALACHUA COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM EDT * At 432 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gainesville Airport, or near Gainesville, moving south at 25 mph. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Hawthorne, University Of Florida, Orange Heights, Gainesville Airport, Newnans Lake, Rochelle, Waldo and Grove Park.