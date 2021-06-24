Cancel
Flagler County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Inland Flagler by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Inland Flagler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FLAGLER COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM EDT * At 434 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marineland, or near Palm Coast, moving west at 20 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast.

alerts.weather.gov
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Coastal Flagler#Nws Jacksonville#Marineland
