Beaver County, UT

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Color Country West Desert by NWS

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 14:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of lightning...dry fuel conditions...and gusty microburst winds will create favorable conditions for new fire starts and extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Color Country West Desert; Mojave Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495 AND 497 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert, Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert, Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert and Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to widely scattered dry thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any thunderstorms will bring the threat of strong and erratic outflow winds. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.

