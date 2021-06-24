Cancel
Baldwin County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 10:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...WEST CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 335 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Loxley, moving west at 10 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Daphne, Spanish Fort, Loxley and Stapleton.

#Special Weather Statement#Baldwin Central
