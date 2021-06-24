Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHIPPEWA COUNTY At 333 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomer, or 16 miles north of Eau Claire, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bloomer and Chippewa Moraine State Rec Area. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov