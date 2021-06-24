Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL FLAGLER AND EAST CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT * At 413 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Andalusia, moving southwest at 5 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Pomona Park, Andalusia and Lake Como.