Two very important bills were signed into law on Wednesday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbot in allowing Texans to carry handguns without a permit. According to the KVIA - ABC website, the law which is commonly referred to as "constitutional carry" allows any Texas resident over the age of 21 to carry a firearm if of course, they have no previous criminal history that may exclude them. The new law cleared the Senate and the Statehouse in early May.