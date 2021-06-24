Cancel
Britney Spears is far from the first to learn family and fame can be a fraught combination

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 18 days ago

Actress Drew Barrymore was 14 when she found herself in front of a judge, asking to be emancipated. In her memoir, “Wildflower,” Barrymore recounted that the moment had come because she and her mother, who was in support of the move, “had driven our relationship into the ground.”. At the...

localnews8.com
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears conservatorship: Pop singer’s brother-in-law defends family

Britney Spears’ brother-in-law Jamie Watson has defended the pop singer’s family days after her explosive courtroom testimony. Married to the 39-year-old musician’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Watson told The New York Post that Spears’ family only wanted what was best for her. “I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her,” he said. “I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”The “Womaniser” singer spoke directly to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny about the conservatorship, which has controlled her money and affairs since 2008.It was the first...
Celebritieschampagneandshade.com

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Unfussed In Three Bikinis Amid Court Drama. Britney Spears isn't letting her explosive court drama - and its latest downward turn - get to her. The 39-year-old pop icon, now seeing a judge deny... Newsletter. The Real Housewives news from FanSided TV.
CelebritiesRefinery29

We’ve Finally Heard From Britney Spears, But The #FreeBritney Movement Is Far From Over

“I’m not here to be anyone’s slave,” Britney Spears said, point blank, when she addressed the court during her June 23 hearing. In her statement, she described in painstaking detail the alleged abuse she's suffered under her 13-year conservatorship, including claims that she’d been forced to take lithium and has been barred from removing her IUD. After years of silence, her candid words shocked the public and proved to be a major milestone in her long-fought court battle to regain her independence. But as jarring as her words were to hear, they also validated #FreeBritney, the 11-year-old movement started and maintained by activist fans to end Spears’ conservatorship.
CelebritiesPosted by
InsideHook

Despite Reports, The Fight to Free Britney Spears Is Far From Over

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a request by Britney Spears’s legal team to remove her father Jamie from his role as conservator of her $60 million estate. But despite the setback, there’s still hope for the pop star and the countless fans who were moved by her recent testimony, in which she referred to the conservatorship she’s been living under for nearly 13 years as “abusive,” claimed she was forced to take lithium against her will and revealed she has not been allowed to remove her IUD to try to have another child.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Can We Trust Anything Britney Spears Posts On Instagram?

Britney Spears' 24-minute bombshell statement in court underscored the detrimental effects of the media and public's misogynous treatment of Spears, the dangers of conservatorships, and most imperatively, the importance of disability rights. More specifically, Spears' hearing led to the confession that the public should no longer trust information and sentiment that doesn't come directly from the singer herself.
CelebritiesStereogum

Bessemer Trust Withdraws From Britney Spears Conservatorship

Bessemer Trust, the professional wealth management firm that was supposed to become co-conservator of Britney Spears’ estate alongside her father Jamie, has requested to resign from the arrangement “due to changed circumstances” following the pop star’s impassioned court statement calling for the end of the conservatorship last week, The New York Times reports.
CelebritiesRetraction Watch

Britney Spears story prompts apology from Nature and author

Britney Spears has, as Retraction Watch readers no doubt know, been in the news a great deal lately, as the battle over her father’s “broad control over her life and finances” plays out in court. But a science fiction story about Spears that published in Nature in 2008 — the year Spears’ father was appointed her conservator — has prompted apologies from its author and the journal.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Britney Spears' Court-Appointed Lawyer Resigns From Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, is resigning from the pop star’s conservatorship case, as Variety reports. According to documents obtained by Variety, Ingham requested the Los Angeles Superior Court to relieve him of duties as Spears’ legal counsel. The filing made on Tuesday states, “Samuel D. Ingham III resigns as court-appointed counsel for Britney Jean Spears, conservatee, effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel.”
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Black Widow,’ Britney Spears, and When Families Fail to Protect Their Most Vulnerable

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for “Black Widow.”]. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always attempted — often, with mixed results — to be at the forefront of talks on diversity, but the MCU’s latest feature, Cate Shortland’s prequel “Black Widow,” sets an unexpected new mark for prescient, timely human drama. Like many people, I’ve been left angry and at times demoralized by the way women are treated in this country. Being a disabled woman adds an additional layer, which has only intensified in the wake of recent claims from pop icon Britney Spears’ that allege abuse and control at the hands of those overseeing her conservatorship, including her own father. Shortland’s film unintentionally illustrates why Spears’ case affects all women and especially disabled women.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...

