New England Patriots: Cam Newton is Gil Brandt's top bounce back candidate for 2021

Cam Newton says he plans on using his doubters to fuel his play heading into the 2021 season. “Simple,” Newton said on Instagram. “Feed your focus. Feed it. If the hate ain’t in my focus, I don’t feed it. I feed off of it, but I don’t feed it. It’s two different things. When I sense or when I dwell on hatred, that’s the product that’s gonna come out: rage, anger. But that’s the hatred using me, not me using the hatred. So I want to process that and make that fuel me. I don’t dwell on what a person may say, what this person may say, she say, I just use it to my advantage and I feed what I want it to feed.”