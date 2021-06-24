New England Patriots: Cam Newton is Gil Brandt's top bounce back candidate for 2021

Record: 7 - 9 (17) RB: James White RB42, Rex Burkhead RB44, Damien Harris R53, Sony Michel WR62. That's how many points the Patriots running backs scored last season. You might be shocked to know that was good for 10th among all teams. The reason you would be shocked, of course, is that no RB had more than 142 touches for the Patriots, and four had at least 84. If a hierarchy emerges earlier in 2021, this could actually be a sneaky valuable role, especially if Newton remains the quarterback, given how much room the threat of his running opened up last season. Harris could be a very nice value in the eighth/ninth-round range, James White remains a solid PPR option you can start in a pinch, and Sony Michel and Rhamondre Stevenson could be worth a late-round flier, especially in deeper leagues.
