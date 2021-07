Tragically, the day has come. As we previously reported, two of the best TV shows of all-time are leaving Netflix as of midnight tonight. At that point the original run of The Twilight Zone and the first two seasons of Twin Peaks will no longer be streaming on the platform and anyone eager to watch them online will have to look elsewhere. The good news is that they're both available in one place. Both of these shows departing Netflix is a major loss for the service though, not because they've dominated the viewership charts really but because they've been streaming on Netflix for years.